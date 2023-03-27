FG: Navy’s Role in Safeguarding Maritime Domain Yielding Positive Results





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the role of Nigerian Navy in securing the Nigerian maritime domain was yielding positive results.

He said the Navy’s effort led to the delisting the country from the list of piracy prone nations including the removal of war insurance premium hitherto paid by all ships arriving the country to foster maritime commerce and trade.

Speaking while delivering a goodwill message at the shipping of stripes ceremony of two navy commodores promoted by the Nigerian Navy Board on 15 December 2022.

The Nigerian Navy board had approved the promotion of 30 commodores to the rank of Rear Admiral in December 2022 and 28 of them were decorated on 21 December 21, 2022.

The remaining two were promoted unto retirement hence their decoration commonly called shipping of stripes in naval parlance was postponed till their time of retirement.

The two commodores decorated to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper