Irabor: 51,828 Boko Haram Fighters, Family Members Surrender in 18 Months





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has disclosed that between July 2021 and May 2022, about 51,828 Boko Haram fighters and their family members had surrendered to the federal government

General Irabor disclosed this at the weekend while delivering a lecture at the 7th Founders’ Day ceremony of the Edo State University, Uzairue, titled: “National Defence Policy and Transitional Justice Approach in the War Against Insurgency in Nigerian.”

According to him, “between July 2021 to May 2022 alone, no fewer that 51,828 Boko Haram and their family members have surrendered, out of which 13,360 are fighters.”

He further disclosed that 1,543 repentant terrorists have so far graduated from Mallam Sidi camp, in Gombe state between 2016 and 2022, while 1,935 have been released from the camp in Bulumkutu, Maiduguri.

He said: “Operation Safe Corridor’ as a transitional justice approach was created similar to the Niger Delta…





Source: Thisday Newspaper