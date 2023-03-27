Iwuanyanwu: I Didn’t Call Yoruba Political Rascals





Chairman of Elders Forum of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has denied reports alleging that he described Yoruba as political rascals.

He described the reports as fake news and warned the purveyors that it’s a criminal offence to circulate fake news on social media.

Iwuanyanwu had while speaking at the Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s one year in office event in Awka, Anambra State, last weekend reacted to the reported suppression of Igbo voters in Lagos during the March 18 governorship election.

Video clips believed to have been dictored trending on social media showed portions where Iwuanyanwu purportedly described the attackers of Igbo in Lagos as Yoruba rascals.

The Igbo leader however debunked the reports and described the video as doctored, urging those interested in knowing the truth to watch the full video on Arise TV and other television channels which covered the event live.

See full text of his Press Statement below.

Source: Thisday Newspaper