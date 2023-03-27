Nigerians Grieve as General Oladipo Diya Passes at 78





*Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Tinubu, Atiku, governors, others pay tribute

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan, Adedayo Akinwale, Udora Orizu in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta and Segun James in Lagos

Former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt. General Oladipo Donaldson Oyeyinka Diya (rtd), who also served as Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC) in 1994, has died. He was aged 78 years.

Diya’s death was announced in a message that went viral on the social media, signed by one of his children, Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family. The message stated that Diya died in the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, March. 26.

The message read, “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad, we announce the passing onto glory of our dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023. Please,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper