PDP Chieftain, Group Congratulates Delta Governor-elect – THISDAYLIVE

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Patron of Hope Oborevwori and Friends Support Group for Sheriff, Ambassador Patrick Ighomrore has congratulated the Delta State Governor Elect, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, on his recent victory at the poll

Also, a political pressure group, “Team Askia”, celebrated the emergence of the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Oborevwori as the Governor-elect of the oil rich state with a lavish party for members and party supporters at Asholu community, formerly known as Ogedegbe community in Warri South local government area.

Ighomrore, in a statement he personally signed and issued yesterday, expressed confidence in Oborevwori’s ability to perform to the expectations of the people.

“The emergence of Oborevwori will allow the continuation of the purposeful and people-centred administration in Delta State which Senator Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa is noted for.

“The Delta State…