Pollution: Group Demands FG’s Attention on N’Delta Environment





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The federal government has been urged to give more attention to the deteriorating environment of communities in the Niger Delta region that are affected by oil spill pollution.

This demand was made recently at a capacity building workshop that was organised by Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) for fishermen/women and other residents of Okrika community in Rivers State.

Recall that Joinkrama community, which is hosting Adibawa Oilfield and other 48 oil wells in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state, lamented last week over the level of environmental degradation, poverty and neglect in the area.

During the capacity programme in Okrika, residents of the area lamented that they have suffered years of pollution orchestrated by activities of oil multinationals and other giant producing companies in the area.

Mr. Anthony Fyneface and Tari Lawrence, natives of Okrika told THISDAY that as specialist in fishing business,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper