Protect Election Materials, Ogun APC Tells INEC





The Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “provide maximum security for its staff and the election materials in its possession, especially all the ballot papers pertaining to the just concluded general elections” in the state.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, and signed by the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party said “it has become pertinent to demand for the provision of watertight security for INEC offices across the state, its officers and election materials.”

The statement read: “In view of the recent happenings in Ogun State, particularly the last week’s invasion of the State’s INEC headquarters by the PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, who lost in the March 18, 2023 elections, we are duty bound to call on INEC and all other relevant statutory bodies, including the security agencies, to ensure that nothing untoward…





Source: Thisday Newspaper