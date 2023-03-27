We’ll Rededicate Abia Back to God Before Swearing-in, Says Otti





Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, yesterday said the state has fallen short of its original status as ‘God’s Own State,’ and therefore would be rededicated back to God before he formally assumes office on May 29, 2023.

Otti, who worshipped at both the Living Word Ministries on Aba-Owerri Road and Christ the King Church (CKC) Asa Road, Aba, thanked Abians, particularly the Church and its leaders, for standing by him and voting massively for the Labour Party (LP) in the just-concluded general elections.

This was disclosed in a statement by his media aide, Kazie Uko.

It pointed out that the incoming governor whose speeches at the various churches were greeted with intermittent applause and shouts of joy, however, asked the Church not to rest yet as it still had work to do.

“I know how had you fought last Saturday, March 18, 2023. It was a fight for freedom. God used all of you and freedom we now have. I want to say that we dedicate the victory to God…





Source: Thisday Newspaper