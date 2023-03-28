10th N’Assembly Leadership Should Identify with Poor Nigerians, Says Musa – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Foremost aspirant for the position of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa, has said the incoming presiding officers should provide legislative support that would create comfort for poor Nigerians.

Musa made the statement on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the Senate wing of the National Assembly shortly before the day’s plenary.

He also pledged to ensure unity and identify with the feelings of poor Nigerians.

The Senator Ahmad Lawan’s 9th Senate Presidency is currently being addressed as a rubber stamp institution, which is always willing to approve any request from the presidency, notwithstanding the effects on the citizenry.

However, Musa said the 10th Senate should be the type that would unite the country and provide succour for the citizenry.

“The National Assembly should be an institution that will serve as an antidote to strong policies, that will unite this country…