Afenifere Claims Obi Won Presidential Election – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere, has claimed that the candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, won the Presidential election.

Afenifere made the claim in a Commuinique issued after its monthly General Meeting held at the country home of its Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.

In the Commuinique made available to journalists in Akure by the Secretary General of Afenifere, Sola Ebiseni, Afenifere also reiterated its position that the Presidential election held on February 25 was characterised by all forms of primitive manipulations and noncompliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 and the guidelines and regulations.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the February 25 election and was declared President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Tinubu polled a total votes of 8,794,726 to…