Afrikings Promises Quality Re-grassing work on Abuja Stadium Turf





The Chairman of Afrikings Homes, Ltd, Kingsley Awodi, has reassured football stakeholders that the company will deliver a quality re-grassed training pitch inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in eight weeks.

Afrikings, last week adopted the Practice Pitch 1 of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja with the intention of completing the job before the tenure of the current administration expires on May 29.

The plan is to re-grass the pitch under the Adopt-A-Pitch initiative of Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, and hand over to the ministry after which the company (Afrikings Homes Ltd) will be responsible for its maintenance for two years.

Awodi, excited about the initiative of his organization said at the weekend that it was an opportunity for Afrikings to show its quality class to the Nigerian public.

“We are noted for quality delivery and that is what we are going to do with the re-grassing of the Practice Pitch of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper