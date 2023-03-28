Ayu: Only PDP NEC Can Suspend Me, Those Goading Ward Exco Are Ignorant





•Wike supports suspension, says chairman should have left

•Court restrains party’s national chair from parading self as one

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, reacted to his purported suspension by the executive committee of his ward in Igyorovo, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, saying it was of no effect as only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that has the constitutional right to suspend him.

But the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed support for Ayu’s suspension, saying ordinarily the national chairman should have left on his own volition without prodding, because he led the party to colossal failure.

This is as a Benue High Court, has restrained Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Source: Thisday Newspaper