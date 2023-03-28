Binani Pleads for Review of Results by INEC – THISDAYLIVE

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) has demanded equity, fairness and justice from the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) on the governorship poll results in the state.

She asked INEC to review the results of the 18th March Governorship election in some Local Government Areas in Adamawa State and called for the total cancellation of the election results in Fufore Local Government Area.

She said if election reviews were conducted in Enugu, Abia and Doguwa Constituency in Kano State, why should Adamawa be left out.

Binani, who made her position known in a statement in Abuja, said she had petitioned INEC to press home her demands.

She said: “My lawyer has submitted a petition to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu calling for a review of the election results of the 18th March governorship election…