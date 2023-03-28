Govt Has ‘Apprehended’ Planned NLC Protest over Cash Scarcity, Says Ngige – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has apprehended the planned protest by the organised labour centre, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), over the hardship being faced by Nigerians to access funds in the wake of the currency swap.

The NLC had last week given the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to cause the CBN and the commercial banks to end the cash scarcity, failure of which it warned of a nationwide protest and the picketing of the apex bank’s branches from Wednesday.

Speaking at a news briefing at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, stressed that the threat of protest by the NLC against the Central Bank of Nigeria, over naira scarcity, has been arrested.

According to him, dialogues, coordinated by his ministry, had taken place between the parties involved and the CBN had taken steps to remedy the situation.

The Minister said as at the moment, the…