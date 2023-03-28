Group Vows to Resist Attempt to Foist Interim Government on Nigeria





Adedayo Akinwale

A group, The Natives, has vowed to resist any attempt to foist an interim government on the country.

The group, which embarked on a peaceful walk on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also warned the opposition parties and their candidates against the thought of interim government.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja before they stage a walk to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),the leader of the group, Hon. Smart Edwards, appealed to the international community and all Nigerians to declare support for the President-elect.

He said: “Those calling for an interim government are jokers because when (Ernest) Shonekan was brought in, in the past, the people rejected it. Africa’s base for democracy is Nigeria. We have Goodluck Jonathan who is a symbol of democracy, we had the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he was a symbol of democracy, we have General (Yakubu) Gowon who is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper