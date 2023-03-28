Iwuanyanwu Didn’t Call Yoruba Political Rascals – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere on Tuesday dissociated itself from report that it berated the Chairman, Council of Elders of the Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, for allegedly calling the Yoruba people as “political rascals”.

It was reported that Iwuanyanwu had while speaking in Awka, Anambra State capital on Saturday at the event to mark the one year in office of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, condemned individuals fuelling ethnic baiting in Lagos State.

However, in a Commuinique issued after it’s monthly General Meeting held at the country home of its Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, Afenifere aid Iwuanyanwu’s speech at the occasion was twisted out of context.

The Commuinique made available to Journalists in Akure by the Secretary General of Afenifere, Sola Ebiseni reads: Afenifere received a message credited to…