Obaseki: We’ve Strong Business Case for Airport in Uzairue

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said the state government has a strong business case for the new airport proposed in Uzairue, Edo North Senatorial District of the State.

In a statement in Benin City yesterday, the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, quoted Obaseki as having said the justification for the project stemmed from the increased commercial activities in the area occasioned by the operation of two mega cement companies with a combined capacity of 9mta of cement production as well as the growing academic community in the area.

According to him, “The airport project in Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo North Senatorial District, is one of the major projects proposed by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration. It is going to change a lot of things. We are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper