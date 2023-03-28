Oil Exploration in Middle Benue Trough will Lead to Greater Prosperity, Energy Security – THISDAYLIVE

Drilling of oil begins in Nasarawa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the discovery and drilling of oil in Nasarawa State will lead to greater prosperity for Nigerians, as well as enhance overall energy security for the country.

In his virtual message on Tuesday to the official spud-in of the Ebenyi-A Well located in the Middle Benue Trough in Obi Local Government of Nasarawa State, the president said the surrounding communities would particularly benefit from the value created by the exploration and eventual production activities.

Buhari directed NNPC Limited and its partners to take due care of the environmental consequences of these oil exploration activities and mitigate the negative effects.

He thanked the Government and people of Nasarawa State – the host community – for their unfettered support and collaboration towards the success of this exploration campaign.

The president recalled that the official…