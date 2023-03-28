Senate Extends 2022 Budget Implementation to June  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday, extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2022 budget from 31st March, 2023 to 30th June, 2023

The extension followed a lead debate by the senate leader, Senator Gobir, Ibrahim (Sokoto East-Senate Leader) requesting the upper chamber for the amendment of the Appropriation act 2022.

Abdullahi in his presentation said the bills seeks to amend the 2022 appropriation act and 2022 supplementary appropriation act to extend implementation year from March 31 to June 30.

He said the National Assembly had extended the implementation of the 2022 Appropriation Act from Dec 31 2022 to March 31 ,2023.

This, he said was to allow full implementation of the budget, given the approval of supplementary budget approved in December 2022.

He said the extension had allowed Ministries Department and Agencies(MDAs) to use a large proportion of funds released to them.

He, however, said…