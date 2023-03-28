Tinubu Calls for Prayers, Thanksgiving to Mark 71st Birthday





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has directed that special prayers and thanksgiving service be held tomorrow, Wednesday, instead of the yearly birthday colloquium to mark his 71st birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement yesterday by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, said the special prayers would be held in Lagos and in other parts of the country.

The president-elect indicated that for the main event in Lagos, special prayers would be offered at the Central Mosque in each of the five divisions in the state including the Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, adding that during the prayer sessions, special prayers would be offered for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

Also to receive prayers among others were President Muhammadu Buhari and the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima and Hajia Nana Shettima, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, other state governors, as well as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper