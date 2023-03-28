United Capital Shareholders Approve N9bn Dividend Payout





Kayode Tokede

The shareholders of United Capital Plc, yesterday approved a dividend payout of N9billion at the company’s Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

The approved dividend translates to a dividend of N1.50 for every 50 kobo ordinary share, much to the satisfaction of shareholders.

It was a dual celebration as the company marked its 10th year as a listed company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Providing context for the financial performance at the meeting, Chairman of the Board of United Capital, Prof. Chika Mordi said “Despite the macroeconomic pressures of 2022, United Capital reported an outstanding financial performance.

“The Group’s Return on Average Equity (RoAE) for the 2022 financial year was one of the highest among listed financial services institutions, signifying solid growth in the overall profitability of the Group and its subsidiary businesses.”

He added that, “We are confident in our ability to deliver consistent…





Source: Thisday Newspaper