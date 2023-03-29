ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU: BEYOND COMPETENCE – THISDAYLIVE

Abdul Okwechime pays tribute to Bola Tinubu, President -elect, at age 71

It goes beyond the primaries where he was clearly the underdog. He was set up to lose. Everybody else, safe for him, did not believe he had a chance. They thought it was a platform set to demystify the Great JAGABAN. What, with a President, whose countenance was more of disdain to the man who later became his Party’s Presidential Candidate, than welcoming. Every step going forward, right from the venue of the Primaries, became who GOD wanted or ordained, as it were.

At the Primaries he sat alone, first, like an orphan, but he was sure and knew he was not alone, GOD was on his side. His seat, suddenly became the cynosure of all eyes where almost all candidates came to pay congratulatory homage to him, as the result came tumbling down.

Recall that before the primaries he met a hostile environment within his party. The APC, whose hierarchy appeared hellbent to curtail his seemingly…