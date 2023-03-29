Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Wase, Sanwo-Olu, Bello, Others Rejoice with Tinubu at 71 – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye, Udora Orizu, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, his deputy, Hon. Idris Wase, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, were among the prominent Nigerians, who celebrated and rejoiced with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his 71st birthday today.

The President, in a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined members of the President-elect’s family, especially his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, business partners and political associates in celebrating the remarkable age, heralded with many years of experience and achievements in the private and public sectors, which prepared him for the historic win on February 25, 2023.

Buhari believed Tinubu’s warmth, friendliness and generosity has set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that would shape his…