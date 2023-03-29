Court Strikes out Charge against INEC Official, Lawyer, Obi Brown, Okojie – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

The Federal High Court in Benin-city, Edo State, has struck out the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against an Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Delta State, Uluocha Obi Brown, and a legal practitioner and former President, Rotary Club, Benin-city, Percy Okojie.

The defendants had earlier been arraigned for an alleged N111.5 million scam on May 11, 2017, before Justice P.I. Ajaku of the Federal High Court in Benin-city, Edo State on an eight-count amended charge filed by the EFCC, which they had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the case was dismissed by Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin-city, who had become the presiding Judge following the transfer of Justice P.I. Ajaku.

Counsel to the defendants, ldemudia Osifo and P.E Ebuehi, prayed that the accused persons be discharged in line with the provisions of Section…