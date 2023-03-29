DSS Raises the Alarm over Interim Govt Plot, Warns ‘Misguided Political Actors’ – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS) Wednesday raised the alarm over what it said was a plot by “misguided political actors” to foist an interim government on the nation.

The finding of the agency is coming a few weeks after the presidential, national assembly, gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections that led to the emergence of elected representatives while litigations instituted by candidates, who were not satisfied with the outcome, are ongoing in the courts.

The agency warned those involved in the alleged plot to desist from doing so or face the full wrath of the law, vowing to take decisive steps, in collaboration with other security forces, against those plotting to undermine democratic rule.

It also called on the judiciary, the media and the civil society to be wary of such plotters.

The DSS said it identified some key players in the plot to set up an interim government in the country.

A…