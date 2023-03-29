Group Drums Support for Former  Ekiti Speaker, Bamisile, for Deputy Speaker – THISDAYLIVE





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A group, Ekiti Young Professionals, has thrown their weight behind former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and Chairman, House Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Hon. Olufemi Richard Bamisile, to become the Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

The group led by Kunle Adojutelegan Joshua at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti yesterday said Bamisile possesses the requisite competence, capacity, and character to provide the needed stability for the House of Representatives.

The professionals described, Bamisile, who is a former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and a returning member of the House of Representatives, as experienced leader who is emotionally intelligent to provide leadership and stability for the House.

It said: “Our belief is that the legislature must be led by men of character, impeccable antecedents and unbroken experience in…