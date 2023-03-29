Increased Digital Technology Adoption Will Improve Service Delivery in Financial Service Industry – THISDAYLIVE

In this interview, the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Ademola Adebise shares his perspectives on some financial services industry issues and the transformative impact of his vision for the bank and how the vision has resulted in the first digital bank in Nigeria, ALAT. He also proffers recommendations that can increase digital technology adoption in the industry to improve service delivery, efficiency of operations and boost convenience in banking. Excerpts:

ALAT plays a significant role in Nigeria’s digital banking ecosystem, what informed the journey to this brand extension?

The outcomes of the periodic surveys revealed that we were perceived as an Old generation regional bank with an aging customer base. We also started to notice a change in consumer behaviour across some key strategic customer segments like Gen Z and millennials. We then reviewed our vision to take away the need to visit a physical bank…