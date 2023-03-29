It Took God’s Intervention for APC to Overcome Internal Crises – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was on the verge of collapse due to mounting internal crisis in the past before being saved by God.

Kalu, who made this known to newsmen yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, also canvassed the need for the party to revive the Board of Trustees (BoT) mechanism to forestall such threat to its cohesion in the future, adding that he had already impressed it on the President Buhari to accept to fill the role of the body’s chairmanship position.

The former two-time Governor of Abia State further stated that he used the opportunity of the meeting with President Buhari to officially inform him of his intention to contest the Presidency of the 10th Senate, if the office is zoned to the Southeast region by the APC.

He noted that the ruling party was faced with serious crises ahead of the…