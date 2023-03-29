Let’s Work Together for A’Ibom, Eno Tells IPAC – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has called on all his political opponents in the state to forget their differences and join him in building a united and prosperous state.

Pastor Eno made the call when the leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) with their defeated governorship candidates visited him to throw their weight behind the governor-elect.

He said: “This is the beginning of the healing process. The elections are over. The healing process must begin. We must work together to develop our state. This is not my personal project but our own Akwa Ibom project. We must bring our ideas together, harmonise it and implement it together for the good of our people.”

According to the governor-elect, “We will run an inclusive government. It will not be a winner takes all affairs because no one will be left behind.”

He said he would not be…