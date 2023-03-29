NHIA to Provide Health Insurance Cover for Pensioners – THISDAYLIVE

* Police, DSS already enjoying scheme

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has extended health and insurance cover to all pensioners.

A statement by the Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of NHIA, Emmanuel Ononokpono, said that organisations like the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS) are already paying for health care coverage of their retirees.

The statement quoted the Director General of NHIA, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, as having given the indication during a courtesy visit by the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Abuja.

Sambo said that extending health insurance to pensioners is consistent with best practices around the world, adding that the most effective care for aging persons was to give them unqualified access to affordable and quality healthcare.

He stated that coverage for pensioners was a critical aspect of…