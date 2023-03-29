Police Kill Terrorist, Recover AK-47 Rifle with Live Ammunition in Katsina – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina State have successfully repelled terrorists’ attack along Danmusa-Yantunaki road in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state, killed one terrorist and recovered one AK-47 rifle with 22 rounds of live ammunition.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development in a statement yesterday said the hoodlums blocked the road on Monday afternoon with AK-47 rifles shooting sporadically.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Danmusa Division, led a team of policemen to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel where they successfully repelled them. He said: “In the course of scanning the scene, one of the terrorists-bandits was neutralised and his dead body recovered. Additionally, one AK 47 rifle with 22 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition of AK 47 rifle was also recovered at the scene.”

Isah added that many of the terrorists were…