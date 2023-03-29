Senate Extends 2022 Budget Implementation to June – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2022 budget from 31st March, 2023 to 30th June, 2023

The extension followed a lead debate by the senate leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East-Senate Leader) requesting the upper chamber for the amendment of the Appropriation act 2022.

Gobir, in his presentation said the bill sought to amend the 2022 Appropriation Act and 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to extend the implementation year from March 31 to June 30.

He pointed out that the National Assembly had extended the implementation of the 2022 appropriation Act from December 31, 2022, to March 31 ,2023.

This, he said was to allow full implementation of the budget, given the approval of supplementary budget approved in December 2022.

He said the extension had allowed Ministries Department and Agencies(MDAs) to use a large proportion of funds released to them.

He, however, said…