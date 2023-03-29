Tenacity, Dedication Made Me MTN One-Day CEO – THISDAYLIVE

In this virtual interview with Funmi Ogundare, a student of Talentfield Academy,​ Nasarawa, Kate Ene David, who won the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition to emerge as MTN’s one-day chief executive officer, explained why she is choosing to conquer the world of vocabulary to achieve the feat

When news broke on November 26, 2022, that a 15-year-old student would be leading MTN, many Nigerians were eager to know how she could achieve such a feat.​

Many people expressed astonishment in the comment section of the post on MTN Nigeria’s Instagram page announcing Kate Ene David’s achievement.

Kate Ene, MTN Nigeria’s CEO for a day on February 1, 2023, is not your average 15-year-old.​ She is an ambitious teenager with multiple prizes on her shelf, from participating in spelling bee competitions to increasing and brushing up her vocabulary knowledge. These perks are great for the scholar who hails from Itabono in Owukpa district in Ogbadibo LGA of…