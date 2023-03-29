Zenith Bank’s Gross Earnings Rose By 24% to N945.5bn in 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its audited results for the year ending December 31, 2022, achieving an impressive double-digit growth of 24 per cent in gross earnings, from N765.6 billion reported in the previous year to N945.5 billion in 2022.

This was despite the persistent challenging macroeconomic environment and headwinds.

According to the audited financial results for the 2022 financial year presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the double-digit growth in gross earnings was driven by a 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in interest income from N427.6 billion to N540.2 billion and a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in non-interest income from N309 billion to N381 billion.

Profit before tax also grew by two per cent from N280.4 billion to N284.7 billion in the current year. The increase in profit before tax was due to the significant growth in all the income lines.

It also showed that impairments grew by 107 per cent…