Accountant General Decries Proliferation of Professional Bodies, Tasks Practitioners to Expand Horizon – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Sylva Okolieaboh, has questioned the multiplicity of accountancy bodies in the country, saying this has had a negative impact on both professional standards and public perception of the value of accountants.

He also called on the nation’s accountants to rise to the peak of their professional functions and avoid a narrow perspective which negatively affects their relevance in a changing local and global environment.

Okolieaboh made the observations in a short but thought-provoking address to members of the newly inaugurated Unit of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

A statement issued by the OAGF noted that the Acting Accountant General recalled his contribution during a previous engagement with the leadership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He stated…