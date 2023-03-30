Africa Gaming Leaders Unite at Premier Meeting Platform – THISDAYLIVE

Exciting developments are shaking up the Pan-African iGaming industry. Major investments from industry giants 888Africa, Bet365, and MGA are rapidly expanding the market, with regulatory updates and licensing improvements across the continent providing a solid foundation for growth, all whilst innovative software development from Kiron Interactive and Derivco outperform the global standard. Africa is cementing its position as a global player in the international iGaming community, and stakeholders should prepare for the huge opportunities the continent has to offer.

The City of Gold eagerly awaits the arrival of iGaming leaders from across the Pan-African region for the highly awaited BiG Africa Summit 2023, hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa. Over two days, participants will have the opportunity to engage in transformative discussions, all-important networking opportunities and exhibits showcasing Africa’s progressive iGaming technology. Eventus…