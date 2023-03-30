Attempt to Ascribe Ethno-religious Motives to Obidient Movement Will Fail – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has stressed that every attempt by his traducers to ascribe religious or ethnic colouration to the ‘Obidient’ movement would not see the light of the day.

Obi, in series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, yesterday, said there was no going back on the movement’s goal of repositioning Nigeria.

He wrote: “In the life of every nation, there is a turning point. For Nigeria, that time is now; a time to save Nigeria, save our democracy, and give the Nigerian youths hope.

“The OBIdient Movement has been the arrowhead in the take-back Nigeria mission,” adding this his role in the movement would be to provide leadership.

He continued: “My role in the movement is that of a focal point. As I’ve always stressed, Nigeria remains a secular state. As such, the movement is not about my tribe or my religion, and it is not an Igbo agenda or in any way to…