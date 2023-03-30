CCB Invites Keyamo over Fraud Allegations against Atiku  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has invited the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), over his petition against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The invitation, which was sequel to a formal complaint made against Atiku by Keyamo, was contained in a letter dated March 28, 2023.

The CCB Director for Investigation, Intelligence and Monitoring, S. P. Gwimi, who signed the letter, stated that the invitation was to enable the minister adopt the aforementioned petition and provide any additional information that might be material to their investigation.

Meanwhile, Keyamo was directed to come along with one Michael Achimugu, to assist with enquiries regarding the attachments to his petition.

According to the letter, the duo are expected at the Maitama, Abuja office of the Bureau on Friday April 21, 2023 by 2pm.

“Pursuant to the mandate and…