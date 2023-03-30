Edo Receives Delegation from Benin Republic, Explores Investment Opportunities in Natural Gas – THISDAYLIVE

Edo State Government has received a delegation from the government of Benin Republic who are in the state to explore investment opportunities in the state’s natural gas, minerals and other sectors, as opportunities in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area blossoms.

According to a statement, the delegation led by Benin Republic Special Adviser on Energy, Edouard Dahome, arrived at Duport Energy Park, in Egbokor, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, alongside representatives of its Nigerian partners, Genesis Energy Group and Kalaora Gas Marketing Company.

The energy park, operated by Duport Mainstream Company Limited was established on the back of reforms by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to reposition Edo as Nigeria’s leading industrial and manufacturing hub, and houses a 10,000-bpd modular refinery, 60-million-scf gas processing plant, 10-million-scf compressed natural gas (CNG) plant, 30,000-MT refined product terminal, and a…