Entrenched Interests Pushing for Interim Govt to Undermine Civil Rule – THISDAYLIVE

•It’s fishing expedition, LP scoffs at agency

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS), yesterday, raised the alarm about some entrenched interests it claimed were pushing to foist an interim government on the nation and by implication, undermine civil rule.

This is coming a few weeks after the presidential, national, governorship and state houses of assembly elections that led to the emergence of elected representatives while litigations instituted by candidates, who were not satisfied with the outcomes, were still ongoing in the courts.

DSS, however, warned those involved in the alleged plot to desist from doing so or face the full wrath of the law, because it would take decisive steps, in collaboration with other security forces, against those plotting to undermine democratic rule.

The agency, which said it identified some key players in the plot to set up an interim government in the country and set aside the…