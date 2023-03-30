FCTA Destroys 476 Impounded Motorcycles – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Wednesday at Area 1crushed 476 impounded motorcycles in its renewed offensive on the enforcement of the ban on Okada riders within the Federal Capital City.

The Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, expressed shock that after the repeated warnings through different platforms, and the crushing of over 1,000 impounded bikes some months ago, people were still taking unnecessary economic risk by bringing in droves commercial motorcycles to restricted areas.

“It is worrisome that despite all that we do on a daily basis, the activities of these commercial motorcyclists have been linked with criminal activities.

“They ought not to operate within the capital city, but here we have them operating in total contraventions of what the law says in a modern city like Abuja,” Attah said.

He vowed that the taskforce…