Kano Governor-elect Pledges People-oriented Govt, Peaceful Co-existence – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor-elect, Mr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, yesterday in Kano pledged to embrace a people-oriented democracy that would focus on peaceful co-existence and prosperity of the state.

Yusuf disclosed this shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return alongside 26 members-elect of the House of Assembly from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yusuf said: “We have what it takes to move Kano State to the next level through massive infrastructural development.

“Apart from that, he made it abundantly clear that his immediate family members will not interfere in the running of his administration of the state.”

He expressed appreciation to the good people of the state for finding him, alongside his running mate, worthy to be entrusted with the mandate of leading the state.

“We accept this privilege, with heavy responsibility; we shall carry out the people democratic directives, with focus and…