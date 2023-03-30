NDIC Urges Nigerians to Save with Formal Banking Systems – THISDAYLIVE

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called on Nigerians to keep saving their money with formal banking systems because they remain the safest, smartest and most prudent place to save and the only way through which the corporation can protect bank deposits.

The NDIC also said that such deposits enjoy the benefit of effective regulation and supervision of relevant authorities and take people’s hard-earned money beyond the ambit of illegal fund managers and loan sharks that currently awash the investment landscape and fleece unsuspecting members of the public.

The Managing Director of NDIC, Bello Hassan, made the call on Thursday during the Corporation’s Special Day at the 34th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair.

Hassan said that the fair’s theme: ‘Harnessing Nigerian Human Capital Resources for Global Economic Advancement’ speaks volumes about how the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines…