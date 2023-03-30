NGO Seeks More Funding for Education, Gives Scholarship to Indigent Students – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Worried about the number of out of school children and it’s negative effects on the society, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Bothers Across Nigeria (BAN) has presented scholarships to 10 indigent secondary students.

This is just as the NGO expressed concern over the low budgetary allocation to education, which it said has contributed to decay in the system.

Speaking with journalists at the Biannual Conference of BAN, with the theme: ‘When Education Cannot Wait’, the Global President of BAN, Engr. Azubuike Onowu called on policymakers to vote more money into the educational sector.

Lamenting the spate of out of school children, Onowu expressed concern that the future of Nigerian children, who he described as the leaders of tomorrow, may be jeopardised.

He said: “We call on policymakers to increase educational scholarships, get more funds to support indigent Nigerians. We tried to reach out to schools and…