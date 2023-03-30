NIGERIA’S DECLINING FOOTBALL FORTUNES   – THISDAYLIVE

The authorities must do much more to redeem our football

Nigeria’s declining fortunes in football took another hit last Friday when Guinea Bissau came to the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to snatch a 1-0 victory from our senior national football team, the Super Eagles. Although the Super Eagles won the reverse fixture in Bissau on Monday by a lone goal, that victory cannot take away the fact that there is an abysmal decline in football fortunes. Even if we end up on top of Group A of the qualifying series for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Côte d’Ivoire next January, there are still issues with our football.

For a team with some of the highest goal scorers in European leagues, the performance of the Super Eagles calls to question the competence or otherwise of the technical crew saddled with handling the team and football administration in Nigeria. With the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Terem Moffi and…