PDP NWC Reverses Suspension of Fayose, Shema, Anyim, Others – THISDAYLIVE

*Withdraws order directing Ortom to appear before disciplinary committee

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

In a reconciliatory move, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagum Thursday reversed the suspension slammed on some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) as well as directive to appear before a disciplinary committee.

These were the highlights of the decisions taken at its meeting Thursday, as the issues were extensively discussed.

The party had last week suspended the former governors of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema; former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose; and directed the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, to appear before a disciplinary committee.

A statement issued by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive Party in the…