Senate Urges Banks to Resume Operations in Akwa Ibom – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to direct commercial banks operating in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State to resume full operations without further delay.

It also directed its Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, to probe all the banks closed from 2010 till date.

The Senate believed that it would enable the CBN to strengthen the money deposit banks across the country.

It specifically asked the apex bank to carry out thorough study on the causes of shutting the banks with a view to guiding against them.

These resolutions were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Akon Etim Eyakenyi (PDP Akwa Ibom South) during plenary yesterday.

Leading the debate on the motion, Eyakenyi noted that all banking operations in Oron Local Government Area have been suspended since February 17, 2023, till date following the protests and commotions caused by customers over…