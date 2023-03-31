Donald Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury, May Face over 30 Counts of Business-related Fraud – THISDAYLIVE

*Former US President fires back, says it’s witch-hunt that will backfire massively on Joe Biden

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter – the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.

But in a swift reaction, Trump released a statement in response to the indictment claiming it was “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

The former President faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud the indictment, according to two sources familiar with the case

The indictment has been filed under seal and would be announced in the coming days. The charges are not publicly known at this time, one source told CNN.

Manhattan District Attorney (DA), Alvin Bragg’s office would reach out to Trump’s attorneys to discuss his surrender to face an arraignment, CNN disclosed, adding that it had…