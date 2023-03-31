Nigeria Loses $1bn Annually to Non-certification of Agri-produce for Export – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria has failed to benefit from multibillion-dollar agricultural items exported from West Africa due to non-certification of its farm produce such as yam, mangoes, shrimps, garlic, ginger and others.

Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and other countries have been benefitting from the export of their farm produce such as plantain, mangoes, yam, which Ghana in 2021 generated about GH¢50 billion worth of farm produce.

These countries have met the conditions for Good Agricultural Products (GAP) certification of the European Union, UK and some US states. They have also met the Sanitary Citification and Good Agricultural Sector Certification of many EU countries and other Western markets, but Nigeria is yet to be certified by these countries.

It was learnt that this has affected the volume of farm produce exported from Nigeria, such that Nigerian produce cannot be sold at the superstores of the UK and other parts of Europe.

Nigeria exports small…