No Constitutional Provision for Interim Government, It’s Nonsense! – THISDAYLIVE

*It’s an idea not feasible under Buhari, says Lalong

*CD dismisses it as unwarranted, unnecessary, subversive

*DSS’ report is fake, plot to arrest Atiku, Obi, alleges Frank

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba, yesterday, declared that there was no constitutional provision for an interim government in Nigeria, and therefore dismissed the idea as total hogwash.

Agbakoba’s comments come a day after the Department of State Services (DSS) alerted the nation to plots by some political actors to bring an interim government into power and stop Bola Tinubu from being inaugurated as President of Nigeria.

This is as the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has dismissed the idea of an interim government as not feasible on the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying those pushing it were at best daydreaming.

In the same breath, the Campaign for…